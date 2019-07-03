FMCSA’s proposed HOS changes now expected July 31

The highly anticipated hours-of-service (HOS) rule changes are now scheduled for publication on July 31, according to the Department of Transportation’s latest report on significant rulemakings. It was originally scheduled for June 7.

The DOT report, which includes information and updates on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) as well as the Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Highway Administration and other groups, also noted that the public comment period will now go through Sept. 16.

“The introduction of electronic logging devices and their ability to accurately record hours-of-service (HOS) compliance for drivers of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) have prompted numerous requests from Congress and the public for FMCSA to consider revising certain HOS provisions,” explained the DOT report. “To address these requests, FMCSA seeks public input and data that the Agency could use in a future proposal.”

In FMCSA’s Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking published Aug. 23, 2018, four questions were asked publicly so it could better define what trucking industry stakeholders thought. The more than 5,200 responses are being considered as the DOT prepares its proposals. The questions were: