ACT Expo solidifies speaker lineup, partner events

Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s leading conference and expo on real-world applications of the latest advanced transportation technologies, recently released the full speaker roster for the ninth annual show set for April 23–26 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California.

In addition, organizers announced more than a dozen co-located events that will be held in partnership with leading industry organizations and member-based associations across the commercial transportation space.

“This is an incredibly exciting time,” said Erik Neandross, CEO of GNA, a clean transportation consulting firm and producers of the event. “We are witnessing a transition from 130 years of diesel fuel use to new low-carbon renewable fuels, advanced and increasingly connected technologies, and more sustainable transportation options for the commercial sector.

“The annual ACT Expo is the only show that brings together key stakeholders from all corners of the industry for content-rich educational sessions, an exhibit hall floor with all of the latest fuels and technologies on display, and the industry’s top leaders to dissect the real-world opportunities and challenges in this brave new world.”

The ACT Expo 2019 agenda will focus on the mega-trends driving the future of the industry, including connected vehicle technologies, fuel efficiency improvement strategies and equipment, and drivetrain electrification. Over the four-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from more than 200 industry experts through a series of workshops, technical sessions and co-located partner events.

The ninth annual ACT Expo will open with a welcome address from Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor. Janice Hahn, South Coast Air Quality Management District board member, will follow with a special recognition ceremony to announce a significant milestone in the development of zero-emission truck technology.

The 2019 keynote address April 24 will be provided by Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America, who will share how Daimler is setting its sights on the future across medium- and heavy-duty trucking. The company is an industry leader in the development of zero-emission trucks and drivetrains, as well as ultra-low emission natural gas trucks and traditional platforms with industry-leading efficiency and connectivity.

A panel discussion focusing on the state of alternative fuels and connected technologies will follow the opening keynote address. The panel of expert speakers includes:

Ike Brown, vice-chairman, president and co-owner, NFI Industries

Trevor Milton, chief executive officer, Nikola Motor Company

Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning, Penske Truck Leasing

Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America

Additional featured speakers recently announced include:

Emily Conway, fleet sustainability manager, PepsiCo

Steve Ellis, manager, fuel cell vehicle marketing, American Honda Motor Company

Jordan Gildersleeve, senior operations manager, Jump Uber

Bill Kahn, principal engineer, Peterbilt

Jason Krajewski, director, truck connectivity, Daimler Trucks North America

Brian Lindgren, director of research & development, Kenworth

Matt McLelland, director of innovation strategy, Covenant Transportation Group

Mitchell McMahon, senior manager, fleet and facilities, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Susan McSherry, director of alternative fuel programs, New York City Department of Transportation

Lilia Montoya, deputy director of transportation, Los Angeles Unified School District

Troy Musgrave, director of process improvement, Dependable Supply Chain Services

Tucker Perkins, president & chief executive officer, Propane Education & Research Council

Mari Roberts, senior director of transportation, Frito-Lay

Sherry Sanger, senior vice president of marketing, Penske Truck Leasing

Rebecca Shelby, environmental regulatory engineer, Ford Motor Company

Steve Slesinski, director of global product planning, Dana Incorporated

Jennifer Wheeler, senior manager, supply chain sustainability, Walmart

This year’s ACT Expo is on track to be the largest yet, bringing together more fleet operators and buyers than ever before, and hundreds of C-suite level executives from leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. ACT Expo’s presenting sponsors include Daimler, Penske Truck Leasing and Meritor, who continues to increase their support and presence at the show.

Several co-located events and workshops are being hosted in partnership with a national network of organizations and trade associations, representing the event’s commitment to advancing workforce development and training initiatives, clean transportation efforts across the aviation and maritime sectors, and the deployment of low-carbon renewable fuels. Co-located events are being held by the Electrification Coalition, Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), FleetOwner magazine, North America Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC), Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), and Pacific Merchant Shipping Association (PMSA).

“The four-day conference agenda is paired with a packed trade show floor featuring all of the cutting-edge technologies in the market today,” Neandross said. “Everything that you’ve seen announced in this last year will be at ACT Expo, and more, including a huge array of new electric drive technologies, innovative new hydrogen fuel cell platforms, ultra-low emission heavy-duty natural gas and propane powered vehicles, and significant product showcases from several global Tier 1 suppliers and top fuel and infrastructure providers.”

The ACT Expo show floor, with more than 250 exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies and innovations across all fuels and advanced clean vehicle technologies, has become the place for debuts, unveilings and announcements from leading OEMs, technology providers, fuel suppliers, major fleets and government agencies. More than 20 announcements are expected at this year’s show. A complete list of announcements and debuts will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information or to register, visit actexpo.com.