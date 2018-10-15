Better lubricants means better risk management

The stakes are simply too high for fleets to gamble with using a bargain-bin diesel engine oil or hydraulic fluid. While we can’t control the weather or the stock market, we are very much in control of how our equipment is maintained. Investing in high-quality lubricants that protect and prolong the life of your equipment should be every bit as important to your overall risk-management plan as having crop insurance.

What better quality means



First-class lubricant products begin with better base oils, which serve as the crucial foundation of a fluid’s formulation. There’s also a significant amount of technology built into lubricants in terms of the complex additive packages.

A premium oil oxidizes less quickly than standard “yellow bucket” varieties, meaning it tends to last longer and needs replacing less often even with constant exposure to air and high temperatures.

Overall durability is more consistent, including less shear and viscosity breakdown during heavy duty cycles and a better ability to combat the negative impact of water.

Better detergents keep oil cleaner, preventing dirt and soot from slowing operability.

Another way to think about it: If a world-class athlete were running a marathon, they wouldn’t rely on water alone to hydrate. Instead, they’d consume a sports drink or other product designed specifically to replace necessary electrolytes. This, in turn, improves the athlete’s overall performance and consistency. Stronger additives and better base oils do the same thing for your equipment.

Effects of a better lubricant

In the short term, better-quality oils mean less likelihood of operability issues, like brake chatter or other disruptive stickiness in hydraulic equipment. In addition, premium lubricants result in less wear on the equipment’s yellow metals which form critical components of today’s high-tech implements and allow for efficient operation in the field.

As another consideration, today’s newer equipment requires smoother transitions due to advanced transmission systems. These systems require sophisticated oil formulations to protect the increasing number of gears in the system and lubricate the smallest of moving parts. Plus, tight tolerances in the complex hydraulic systems of advanced machinery need clean and consistent lubrication to function properly and at their highest capacity to maximize planting intervals.

It’s important that you’re prioritizing the protection of your equipment for the long term, and using high-quality fluids is a great way to help ensure your rigs perform their best for years to come. Cenex® Maxtron® Enviro-EDGE® 5W-40 Full-Synthetic Diesel Engine Oil with Wear Saver Technology® is engineered for fuel economy and helps keep costs down by controlling soot, reducing wear and performing well in all temperatures.