Even the largest, toughest heavy-duty vehicles need a little help to run smoothly during the colder winter months. When temperatures drop below freezing, fleet vehicles are at risk for reduced fuel economy and potential engine damage.

Switching fleet vehicles to an engine oil with a lower viscosity and cold temperature pour point is one method for protecting engines and preserving fuel economy.

This video shows side-to-side comparisons between full synthetic oils, such as Cenex Maxtron Enviro EDGE, and conventional oils when operated in fleet vehicles at negative 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

Choosing the right lubricants and fluids will improve winter equipment performance and protect your machines. To help identify the right lubricants for your vehicle, visit the equipment lookup tool on cenex.com.