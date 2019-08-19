What makes grease different from oil?

Often when people think about lubricants, they only think about oil. But oil isn’t the only lubricant equipment owners need to keep their operation moving.

Grease plays a critical part in the health of your equipment and is an essential part of any well-rounded equipment maintenance plan. Although grease and oil are both lubricants, grease provides different benefits to keep crucial components protected. To keep your operation moving and decrease downtime, here’s what you should know about the special role of grease.

Oil vs. grease: How grease is different

Despite their physical differences, common ingredients are found in both oils and greases. The type of base oil, either conventional or synthetic, determines how thermally stable the product is when exposed to extreme conditions. Specific chemical ingredients, also known as additives, are then added to provide each product with a specific slate of benefits.

So, if grease and oil contain similar ingredients, what sets them apart from each other?

The biggest difference setting grease apart from oil is its thickener. Grease is a thickened oil, not a thicker oil. The thickener within a grease acts as a sponge, holding the base oil and the additives together. This creates a grease’s semi-fluid or solid structure, as opposed to the syrup-like consistency of oil. This added thickener is crucial when it comes to the applications where grease is needed.

Oil vs. grease: How grease functions differently

At the most basic level, oil and grease both perform the same general function: to prevent metal-on-metal contact and protect your equipment from wear. However, there are many ways components move and environments they endure inside your equipment.

For intense friction and high-speed applications, oil is typically the best choice. But other components that endure heavy loads or move vertically typically require a grease.

Grease is engineered to stay in place and provide a longer-lasting barrier between metal components, such as wheel bearings.

Grease also acts as an excellent seal. Moving parts that are exposed to the elements are a welcome mat for dirt and debris waiting to contaminate your equipment. Grease seals out harmful contaminants, keeping your equipment protected for maximum performance and minimum downtime.

Oil vs. grease: How grease maintenance works (not so) differently

Owner’s manuals almost always provide instruction on the oil maintenance routine recommended for a piece of equipment. However, few manuals offer guidance on grease maintenance, even though it’s a vital part of your overall maintenance routine. Always keep a close eye on your bearings and apply grease more frequently in extreme wet or heavily loaded conditions.

Because of its significant role in keeping equipment protected, it is important to use a high-quality grease product.