1Search Plus search included with new TruckSeries subscriptions

All new subscriptions to Mitchell 1’s truck repair software suite now include the advanced 1Search Plus interface introduced earlier this year.

1Search Plus streamlines search and navigation for diagnostic and repair information specific to the vehicle being serviced. A technician simply selects the vehicle he or she is working on, enters a search term for the type of repair required, and 1Search Plus brings together all relevant information in a user-friendly layout. The card-based format presents targeted results in specific categories, leading the tech to the needed information, including vehicle specifications, test procedures, component connector information, component locations, labor estimating, and more.



Mitchell 1’s TruckSeries is the only comprehensive repair information software suite of its kind available for Class 4-8 trucks, providing a one-stop, single log-in, all-makes data resource for mechanical labor estimating, diagnostic trouble code procedures and comprehensive repair information, all packaged into a single application. TruckSeries is integrated with Manager™ SE Truck Edition, Mitchell 1’s award-winning truck shop management software that delivers an end-to-end solution for every step of the repair process.



For additional information and to request a demo, call 888-724-6742 or visit Mitchell 1.