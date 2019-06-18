Fuso renovates center to train technicians on new electric and gas trucks

A remodeled North American Fuso Academy Training Center opened June 17 to support the launch of Fuso’s FE gas and eCanter all-electric trucks.

The renovated facility in Logan Township, NJ, features 8,000 square feet of hands-on technical training for Fuso truck dealerships across the U.S. and Canada. It’s one of two locations supporting North American operations.

Fuso dealership service technicians come to this location at the North American headquarters in Logan Township to receive training in diagnostic and engine/transmission repair for all Fuso products. The Fuso Academy has several curricula, including advanced training for senior level technicians. The location will accommodate other dealership training classes from sales to warranty administration. Fuso also uses the area for training and meeting initiatives for its internal team.

“Research from the American Truck Dealership Association (ATD) illustrates the importance of having trained technicians at a truck dealership to improve customer service and satisfaction,” said Scott Coyle, vice president of service for Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America. “Fuso understands this, and that’s why our investment to ensure the top-of-the-line training curriculum and facilities is absolutely necessary, especially as we expand our product offering in North America.”

This remodeling added more classroom space, which expands the opportunity to hold additional classes during the year. Training sessions are being enhanced by advanced audio/visual technologies. Truck lifts were added in the training bays to ensure real-world processes can be simulated during the training classes. And a new cafeteria space includes complimentary snacks and drinks.

Fuso implemented its newly introduced Fuso Academy branding standards, as well. From top to bottom, the entire Fuso Academy Training Center mirrors what a flagship Fuso dealership should look like. For sustainability, Fuso installed LED lighting, motion-sensor light switches and water-saving toilets. The service bay doors also were replaced with glass doors, allowing for more natural light during training, reducing the need to always work under overhead lighting.

“A consistent customer experience begins with consistent branding touchpoints across all of our dealerships,” added Bryan C. Allen, manager of marketing communications for Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America. “It’s always beneficial to demonstrate to our independent dealerships that the corporate office will not shy away from investing in the Fuso brand. We know the value this brings to our products, our image and the customer’s satisfaction.”

Similar enhancements are taking place at Fuso’s second North American Fuso Academy location in Las Vegas, NV, later this month. All of these enhancements are part of a larger corporate office refresh that began in 2017 and represents a substantial investment in its physical operational space.