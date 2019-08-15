Mack introduces new proactive maintenance tool

Mack Trucks has introduced a new connected vehicle service focused on proactive maintenance planning.

The dynamic maintenance feature is targeted to powertrain-related services and is an expansion of a partnership with Noregon. Mack said the approach uses the Noregon platform to enhance the dealer user interface and brings the decision-making process closer to the customer.

Dynamic maintenance leverages data intelligence from vehicle data analytics, combined with enhanced features from Mack’s GuardDog Connect system, the Noregon platform and Mack’s ASIST service communications process.

“Vehicle technology and data provide us the capability to ‘customize’ planning so that it’s specific to a vehicle and its operation,” said David Pardue, Mack’s vice president of connected vehicle and contract services. “This enables customers to optimize planned downtime.”

In a separate announcement, Mack announced that Kriete Truck Centers has invested $6 million on a new building at its location in Racine, WI.

The result is a doubling of the number of service bays at the facility and a mezzanine to double its parts warehouse capacity. Kriete plans to add 40 service technicians to manage the increased workload.

“This expansion provides a state-of-the-art facility to better serve Kriete and Mack network customers, and to keep them on the road and help their businesses remain successful,” said David Kriete, president and CEO of Kriete Truck Centers.

The Racine facility offers $2 million in parts inventory and consists of two buildings, one of which is the new 25,000 square-foot expansion, designed to extend Kriete’s management of concrete pump service and support in working with Putzmeister, a leader in concrete, underground mortar and industrial technologies.

The North American headquarters for Putzmeister is located nearby in Sturtevant, WI.

Mack is a leading provider of vehicles to the concrete sector with its TerraPro and Granite models.