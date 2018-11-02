Shell offers online learning tool called ProAcademy

AUSTIN, TX. Shell Lubricants said it has launched Shell ProAcademy, an online learning tool aimed at providing education to technicians.

ProAcademy is free to Shell Lubricants customers. Shell said it can help improve safety, extend equipment life, and expand knowledge of how an effective lubricants program can improve operations.

The program was rolled out during the annual meeting of American Trucking Associations.

Shell said it in a statement it recently surveyed fleet customers and found that as many as two-thirds do not feel they have enough training in lubrication-related topics and need more help understanding lubricant products.