Menu
Shell offers online learning tool called ProAcademy
Resource Center>Maintenance

Shell offers online learning tool called ProAcademy

AUSTIN, TX. Shell Lubricants said it has launched Shell ProAcademy, an online learning tool aimed at providing education to technicians.

ProAcademy is free to Shell Lubricants customers. Shell said it can help improve safety, extend equipment life, and expand knowledge of how an effective lubricants program can improve operations.

Related: Shell's 'Starship Project' gears up for cross-country journey

The program was rolled out during the annual meeting of American Trucking Associations. 

Shell said it in a statement it recently surveyed fleet customers and found that as many as two-thirds do not feel they have enough training in lubrication-related topics and need more help understanding lubricant products.

TAGS: News Lubricants
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Volvo Trucks VNL 760
Volvo Trucks, Trimble to collaborate on fleet management systems
Oct 31, 2018
Halloween GMC truck
Trick or fleet: Unmasking premium fuel
Oct 29, 2018
Ground drip from fugitive diesel fuel and discoloration around the nozzle show this fuel’s true nature
A fuel that's leaner, greener and cleaner
Oct 24, 2018
tmc 2018
Top techs credit ongoing training with success, share study tips
Oct 18, 2018