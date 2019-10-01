Skip navigation
TRAC Interstar rebrands as FYX

The FYX technology platform is designed to help fleet managers and owner-operators quickly access quality repair services and receive real-time service updates.

Emergency fleet services provider TRAC Interstar changed its name to FYX Fleet Roadside Assistance on Oct. 1. The new name blends TRAC Interstar’s 35 years of service with next-generation road service technology for the intermodal and trucking industries. 

TRAC Interstar was founded in 1983. Since then, the company has made investments in 24/7 operations, a nationwide provider network and a technology platform to build advanced service capabilities and leadership in the commercial road service sector.

“FYX combines TRAC Interstar’s proven heritage in service excellence with proprietary technology built on long-standing expertise,” says Jennifer Polli, president and CEO at TRAC Intermodal, the parent company of FYX. “Our goal is to make FYX a top-of-mind choice that provides the intermodal and OTR community with confidence and access to road service protection anywhere in the U.S. and Canada through our Preferred Partner Network.”

