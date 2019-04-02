Trimble extends fleet connectivity to service providers with ServiceConnect

Trimble recently rolled out a new add-on module for its TMT Fleet Maintenance software. Dubbed TMT ServiceConnect, the new module was developed to enable fleet shops using TMT Fleet Maintenance to be connected to more than 4,500 medium- and heavy-duty service locations. The purpose of the new module is to help fleets get equipment back on the road faster thanks to improved, direct access to service suppliers.

TMT ServiceConnect provides for more seamless collaboration between fleets and heavy-duty repair shops to schedule maintenance activities, track service status and create invoices.

Fleet operations managers can see the status of all equipment being worked on across included service locations. TMT ServiceConnect also enables fleet maintenance shops to communicate directly with all service providers across their networks to schedule and approve repair work to be completed.

Decisiv Service Relationship Management technology powers the TMT ServiceConnect module. It extends Trimble’s paperless shop solution, the Interactive Workstation, beyond the walls of a fleet’s shop to a connected network of shops.

“Over the last two years, we have been laser-focused to deliver innovation for fleets to improve equipment utilization,” said Scott Vanselous, general manager, Asset Management Software (AMS) for Trimble Transportation Enterprise. “The combination of the new TMT ServiceConnect module and our fault code prediction capabilities provide fleet operations managers the ability to make more informed and faster service and repair decisions to minimize or even eliminate potential downtime.”

“With TMT ServiceConnect, fleet users of TMT software from Trimble will drive asset utilization and performance through better communication and collaboration during service events,” said Dick Hyatt, president and CEO of Decisiv. “Through a more seamless connection to a network of service providers and a shared understanding of the repair status of every asset in every location, the new module brings added value to Trimble customers and expands our growing service ecosystem.”