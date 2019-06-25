TruckPro acquires Cornerstone Fleet Services in Oklahoma

TruckPro, an independent distributor of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts in Memphis TN, recently acquired the assets related to the operations of Cornerstone Fleet Services in Oklahoma City OK.

Founded in 2010 by Bill and Sheila Henwood, Cornerstone provides fleet vehicle maintenance and repair services at its six-bay facility, as well as on-site and emergency roadside service with a mobile fleet of service trucks.

“Bringing Cornerstone and TruckPro together is a great opportunity for both organizations,” said Chuck Broadus, TruckPro’s chief executive officer. “Cornerstone has built an impressive repair services business, which is an ideal complement to our truck and trailer parts store located next door in Oklahoma City.

“By leveraging our combined resources and expertise, we have created a robust parts and service operation that will enable an enhanced, more convenient experience for our customers.”

Bill Henwood, Cornerstone’s owner, said his company makes quality its No. 1 priority for every customer.

“We know that joining forces with TruckPro will strengthen our operations and provide our customers with expanded support and capabilities,” he said.