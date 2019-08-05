Skip navigation
Menu
080519 valvoline center.png Photo: Valvoline
Resource Center>Maintenance

Valvoline opens acquired franchised QuickLube Center in Topeka, Kansas

New location marks company's 8th service center in Kansas and expands network of more than 1,300 company-owned and franchised quick lube locations.

Valvoline Inc., a worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, announced that its franchisee, Westco Lube Inc., has acquired a quick-lube location that is now operating as a Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM (VIOC) service center in Topeka, KS.

A core element of Valvoline's strategy is to accelerate the growth of its industry-leading quick-lube model, which is all about delivering a quick, easy and trusted experience for every customer, every day.

Westco Lubes Inc., operates all eight of the VIOC quick-lube locations in Kansas. The newest service center is at 2104 SW Brandywine Lane in Topeka. No appointments are necessary.

TAGS: News Equipment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
080519 heavy-truck-maintenance-calgary.jpg
The maintenance dilemma
Aug 05, 2019
072619-transervice-shop-garage.png
Transervice business model has delivered 50 years of success
Jul 26, 2019
ROUSH CleanTech engine
Best practices for propane vehicle maintenance
Jul 26, 2019
technician
Why homegrown technicians are best
Jul 22, 2019