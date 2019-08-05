Valvoline opens acquired franchised QuickLube Center in Topeka, Kansas

Valvoline Inc., a worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, announced that its franchisee, Westco Lube Inc., has acquired a quick-lube location that is now operating as a Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM (VIOC) service center in Topeka, KS.

A core element of Valvoline's strategy is to accelerate the growth of its industry-leading quick-lube model, which is all about delivering a quick, easy and trusted experience for every customer, every day.

Westco Lubes Inc., operates all eight of the VIOC quick-lube locations in Kansas. The newest service center is at 2104 SW Brandywine Lane in Topeka. No appointments are necessary.