WEX offers fleet cards at Monro maintenance centers

Vehicle service chain Monro Inc. now accepts WEX fleet payment solutions from its customers, WEX announced this week.

Through this agreement, WEX’s universal fleet card can be used for payment at more than 1,100 Monro locations operating under eight regional brands throughout the Eastern U.S.

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic relationship with Monro, through which we are expanding the number of trusted partners where our fleet customers can use their WEX Fleet Cards,” said Karl Kelley, WEX vice president of merchant services. “We aspire to revolutionize corporate payments for our fleet customers and are proud to do this through an agreement with Monro, a reliable and important service provider for many of our customers.”

Monro’s auto shops and tire stores include:

Monro Muffler Brake & Service

Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers

Tread Quarters Discount Tire Auto Service Centers

AutoTire Car Care Centers

Ken Towery’s Tire & AutoCare

Tire Warehouse Tires for Less

Tire Barn Warehouse

The Tire Choice & Total Car Care

“Fleets across the country rely on WEX’s track record of award-winning customer service and customized payment solutions, and we look forward to joining the WEX network through this agreement, which will allow us to continue to deliver superior maintenance and repair services, quality replacement parts, and name-brand tires at affordable prices to new and existing customers,” said Joel Zaleski, Monro vice president of acquisition and operations support.