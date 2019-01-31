Menu
Bendix Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner
The Bendix booth at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.
Equipment>New Products

Bendix adds air disc brake pad kit to aftermarket options

LAS VEGAS. Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC said it has added a new BA235 air disc brake pad kit to its aftermarket portfolio, as well as the availability of remanufactured calipers.

Bendix said the BA235 aftermarket kit is best suited for a second or third owner, and provides a lower-cost option for paid replacement while retaining the performance of air disc brakes.

“Since we first introduced air disc brakes in 2005 to the North American commercial vehicle market ... the popularity of air disc brakes has grown annually,” said Keith McComsey, BSFB director of marketing and customer solutions. “At this point, there are a lot of air disc-braked trucks in the hands of second or even third owners, who may have completely different needs than the original buyer.”

Bendix also said the remanufactured calipers are produced using the processes and standards in place for original equipment manufacturer components.

The company’s announcements were issued just prior to the start of Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

