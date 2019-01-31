Dana offers aftermarket training, updates e-commerce platform

LAS VEGAS. Dana Corp. has launched new online tools for aftermarket customers, and unveiled several new product enhancements.

The company used Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week to roll out its new Dana Aftermarket Training Academy, which offers interactive slideshows and videos based on individual’s needs.

Dana also showed its enhanced its e-catalog and e-commerce platform for aftermarket customers. The site officers a wider selection of brochures, images, and videos.

The platform is available in five languages for customers in North America and Europe. Company officials said traffic to the e-commerce site has soared dramatically since initially being launched two years ago.

“These resources are essential tools designed to assist aftermarket outlets in managing and growing their business,” said Dan Griffin, senior director of global aftermarket sales, marketing, and customer service for Dana. “They not only aid in finding the right Dana parts solutions for vehicle operators, but also provide a better understanding of the functionality and servicing of those parts.”

Also during HDAW, Dana said it was adding the SPL 250 Lite driveshaft to the Spicer line-up. The aftermarket replacement provides simplified installation with a press-in midship assembly, Dana said. It does not require torque wrenches or boot clamps.

Photo: Dana The SPL 250 Lite driveshaft is now part to the Spicer line-up.

Dana also said it expanding the Spicer Select product range with the addition of two new replacement u-joints covering Meritor Permalube RPL Series drivelines. Spicer Select u-joints are permanently lubricated and sealed, providing reduced operating and maintenance costs.