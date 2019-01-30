Denso rolls out PowerEdge brand for the aftermarket

LAS VEGAS. Denso said its has officially launched its PowerEdge brand, a new line of starters, alternators and diesel aftertreatment products for heavy-duty trucks.

Joe Mejaly, a senior vice president with Denso Products and Services Americas, said the brand offers “durability at a competitive price” and is targeted at the second and third truck owners.

Speaking at a media event during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week, Mejaly said the first orders were already being shipped out to customers.

Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner Denso showcases its new PowerEdge brand at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

Denso said the PowerEdge products are all new - not remanufactured - and exceed the increased electrical demands and emissions control requirements of the heavy-duty trucking industry.

Mejaly called PowerEdge “a very significant move” for a company that considers itself relatively new to the heavy-duty space. However, Denso is well established in the automotive space, with 31 operating companies and more than 24,000 employees in North America alone.

The company has invested about $3 billion over the past few years, Mejaly said. That includes building new warehouses, upgrading a reman facility, and creating a new business unit for connected services.