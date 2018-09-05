Menu
Meritor logo shown at home page of new website
Enhanced user experience, info at Meritor's new website

Commercial drivetrain, brake, and aftermarket product company Meritor is live with a new website it says enhances the user experience and information on its product portfolio, company history, global reach, and commitment to social responsibility. 

Highlights of the new site include:

—Access to more than 150 products

—Ability to filter products by region and/or application

—Navigation that's designed to be simpler and more intuitive

—Optimized independent of web browser

—Enhanced mobile experience for multiple platform access

"The launch of meritor.com is not a migration or a refresh but a complete rebuild with a clean, modern design that reflects Meritor's evolution as an advanced technology and solutions innovator in the commercial vehicle industry," said Krista Sohm, vice president of marketing and communications for Meritor. 

Visit the new site at www.meritor.com.

 

