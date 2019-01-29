MAT Holdings rebrands commercial products division

LAS VEGAS. MAT Holdings Inc., the parent of heavy-duty truck brands including Gabriel HD shocks, Reyco XD brakes, and Mincer brake drums, is rebranding its commercial vehicle product division as MAT-CV.

The company showcased its product lineup at the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

"The MAT-CV rebranding comes at a critical time in our continued growth and success in heavy duty," said Duncan Greathead, senior vice president of sales and marketing. "We offer a strong pedigree of suspension solutions, brake systems, and friction products and continue to add brands, products, and solutions."