At HDAW 2019 in Las Vegas, MAT-CV is giving away a scale model Freightliner Cascadia that has been custom-painted in MAT-CV brand colors to mark the commercial vehicle division rebranding.
MAT Holdings rebrands commercial products division

LAS VEGAS. MAT Holdings Inc., the parent of heavy-duty truck brands including Gabriel HD shocks, Reyco XD brakes, and Mincer brake drums, is rebranding its commercial vehicle product division as MAT-CV.

The company showcased its product lineup at the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

"The MAT-CV rebranding comes at a critical time in our continued growth and success in heavy duty," said Duncan Greathead, senior vice president of sales and marketing. "We offer a strong pedigree of suspension solutions, brake systems, and friction products and continue to add brands, products, and solutions." 

 

