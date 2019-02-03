Meritor expands training as part of ongoing aftermarket expansion

LAS VEGAS. Meritor Inc. said it expanding its aftermarket product training programs, and announced a variety of product upgrades.

Also during a media briefing at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week, company executives gave an update on what Brett Penzkofer, vice president of aftermarket, called ongoing “transformational changes.”

Penzkofer noted the expectations and demands of aftermarket customers continue to rise, and Meritor is responding by finding ways to make it easier for customers to make business decisions.

Meritor last year revamped its five aftermarket brands in an effort to provide a product lineup that covers each stage of a commercial vehicle’s lifecycle. At the same time, it continues to enhance the Meritor Parts Xpress e-commerce platform, which continues to see soaring growth in page views and customer visits, said Christy Westrich, director of customer loyalty.

Joe Plomin, president of aftermarket, stressed that training and education is a critical component of building customer relationships, which is why Meritor said its aftermarket training portfolio for 2019 will include almost 260 web-based, classroom and onsite programs.

Since the online portal Bullpen launched in 2004, more than 350,000 courses have been completed online.

Photo: Meritor Meritor conducts an aftermarket training course for attendees at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

“The breadth of our multiplatform offerings demonstrates our commitment to meet industry needs for training wherever and whenever customers need help expanding their knowledge base,” said Doug Dole, director of technical products and training for Meritor.

Also during HDAW, Meritor announced an expanded air disc brake aftermarket portfolio to include a new caliper and additional brake pad offerings.

The ADB22x calipers now available are completely remanufactured to exact tolerances at Meritor’s Plainfield, Indiana facility and fit multiple linehaul, trailer and severe-duty applications

“These additions to our comprehensive aftermarket portfolio support the need among fleets with vehicles in the later stages of their lifecycle for high-value, all-makes replacement parts at an affordable price point from a proven Tier 1 supplier,” said Doug Dole, general manager of product strategy for Meritor.

The company also announced a planned expansion of its OEM suspension portfolio under its Euclid brand to include more than 1,450 parts covering mtiple applications.

“Our warehouses now stock a wide selection of high-quality suspensions from a trusted brand that are designed and engineered for multiple applications,” said Tyler Bernens, senior product manager, Suspension for Meritor.

Separately, Meritor said it was launching the ReadySet No-Ream King Pin Kits on MeritorPartsXpress.com to help customers more easily find a king pin kit for major axle applications.

These aftermarket announcements came as Meritor reported total sales rose about 15% to more than $1 billion for its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31. The firm’s Aftermarket & Industrial segment posted sales of $257 million, up $28 million from the same period last year.

"Higher sales were driven by increased aftermarket volumes across North America and higher sales in the Industrial business,” the company said in a statement.



