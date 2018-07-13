Webb Wheel puts the brakes on waste with efficient brake drum

Webb Wheel Products released a new advanced brake drum design that amplifies airflow into the wheel end to better control heat.

The Alabama-based company’s patented Cool Running Technology (CRT) vents handle heat 10% better than comparable weight brake drums.



The Webb 56864B brake drum utilizes Finite Element Analysis and collected data to not only operate 10% cooler but to function 10% longer when in 23K drive and trailer functions. This results in a lowered cost of maintenance and superior performance.

This, in addition to side skirts and other aerodynamic designs, helps reduce the waste created from crosswind and straight-line airflow under the vehicle that spikes brake temperature. This also reduces brake wear and tear. Alone it produces noticeable savings, but combined with other technology can result in utmost fleet efficiency.

From start to finish, Webb brake drums are designed and built in the U.S. and supported by a national warranty.