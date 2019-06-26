Cummins Integrated Power is a portfolio of advanced power solutions optimized to meet a variety of customer needs. We’re committed to bringing you the right technologies at the right time, with innovative integration capabilities for a broad range of applications and powertrains. From diesel to natural gas, hybrid and electric, to integrating components, we offer our customers the power of choice.

Cummins has the expertise to pair engines with key technologies, from the transmission to critical componentry and advanced electronic features, including connectivity, to deliver efficiency from every angle without compromising performance on the road.

As an independent supplier, we partner with other manufacturers to develop the best possible power solutions for our customers’ operations.

The Cummins Integrated Power portfolio is backed by the same Cummins service and support customers have come to trust. Cummins has locations in 190 countries, a network of approximately 600 distributors and around 8,000 dealers.

As an independent supplier, we partner with other manufacturers to develop the best possible power solutions for our customers’ operations.

For a century, Cummins has been committed to pushing the boundaries, finding the best solutions and giving you the power of choice in a world that is always on.

Visit your OEM dealer of choice, and request Cummins Integrated Power today.