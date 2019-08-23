Flagg Incorporated prides itself on delivering the best for its customers. This third-generation family-run company built a thriving business on finding innovative ways to help their cabinet-industry customers be more successful. They needed a fleet of trucks that could keep up.

Enter the Freightliner M2 106.

“We evaluated several brands and ultimately we choose Freightliner,” says Michael Leonard, Operations Manager at Flagg.

Flagg isn’t alone.

The M2 106 is the best-selling medium-duty truck in North America — and for good reason. Designed with safety and driver comfort in mind, this efficient truck offers a spacious, quiet cab with multiple seating options, from optional leather-trimmed air-ride seats to a three-wide bench, and best-in-class visibility with a 2500 square-inch windshield.

“You can see everything and it’s very comfortable,” says Aries Jones, a driver at Flagg Inc.Because Flagg has dynamic route configurations, from tight city streets to narrow country roads to wide-open highways, drivers also value the versatility of the M2 106 and its various axle and wheelbase specifications. This versatility helps Flagg serve customers throughout Cincinnati, Louisville, Lexington, Columbus, and beyond.

Flagg strives to get customers the building materials they need on time, every time, and they count on their vehicles to get the job done. Flagg trucks are spec’d for ultimate efficiency, with everything from the ultra-efficient Detroit DD5 engine to aerodynamic mud flaps and roof fairings.

“Efficiency on our bottom line is why we decided to go with the DD5 engine spec’d in the M2 106,” says Leonard. Ideal for pickup and delivery, the mid-range DD5 engine is designed to keep operators on the road — and on the job. The DD5 features groundbreaking variable cam phasing technology that reduces time-consuming regens and improves uptime. It also boasts best-in-class maintenance intervals of up to 45,000 miles to keep Flagg working for its customers longer.

Flagg also configured special bodies on its M2 106 trucks, including a quick side sliding door, to allow drivers to easily access customer deliveries and optimize productivity.

“Delivery is the last step in the sales process,” says Hamid Pourvaklil, Vice President of Sales. “So, we feel very strongly that when the customer is expecting something, we’re able to deliver that promise to them. Freightliner has given us the types of vehicles that allow us to do that.”

Flagg also values the aesthetics, versatility, reliability and performance that the M2 106 delivers. “We’re driven by many of the same values,” says Leonard. “This made Freightliner a natural choice for us.”

The ability to rely on exceptional service is another part of Flagg’s recipe for success. Fyda Freightliner Cincinnati, Incorporated has served Flagg with steadfast support and excellent service for more than a decade.

Freightliner’s outstanding support is augmented by the latest technology. Flagg also subscribed to Detroit Connect Virtual Technician a remote diagnostic service that interprets fault codes and can assist with service and repair scheduling. Detroit Connect Virtual Technician helps Flagg plan for maintenance and downtime without interrupting deliveries to their customers.

Comfortable. Safe. Reliable. Efficient. For companies like Flagg Inc., the M2 106, powered by the Detroit DD5, means business. “The Freightliner brand and trucks are an integral part to our business,” says Leonard. “Without them we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

*Based on Polk new truck registrations in US & Canada for class 6-7 vehicles from 2012-2018.