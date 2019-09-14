Fleet Owner hires John Hitch as senior editor

Fleet Owner has announced John Hitch is joining its content team as senior editor.

Hitch comes to Fleet Owner from another Informa publication, IndustryWeek. He adds 10 years of journalism experience to Fleet Owner's content team, having worked as senior editor for New Equipment Digest and IndustryWeek. Hitch also directed expo content for IndustryWeek's Manufacturing & Technology event.

Fleet Owner senior editor John Hitch.

"John has experience providing insights to high-level decision makers in the manufacturing segment. Both the commercial vehicle and manufacturing industries are facing unprecedented technological transformation, workforce challenges and global supply chain issues, to name a few," said Reggie Lawrence, Fleet Owner vice president. "Hitch has a proven ability to provide valuable insights and perspective to executives across multiple sectors of the economy and has experience in light weighting, automation, electrification and vehicle design. I am excited to see what Hitch brings to the commercial truck market, and what new learnings we will gain from his experience at IndustryWeek."

Hitch was named “Robotics Journalist of the Year” in 2016. Previously, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Oklahoma City fast-attack submarine from 1998-2001. Hitch received a Bachelor of Science in news, magazine journalism, from Kent State University, where he edited the school magazine and was recognized by the Society of Professional for his online feature writing on Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts.

He is based in Cleveland and will focus much on his efforts on equipment coverage.



You can reach him at [email protected] or @JohnHitchFO.