Fleet Owner Magazine brought to you by News Fleet Owner magazine - August 2019 This month's issue includes our annual Trucking By the Numbers report, which covers decision-shaping stats across the industry. Other features include cloud-computing options for fleets and more. Aug 13, 2019 Check out the Digital Edition here! August features: Trucking By the Numbers Fleet Maintenance Cloud Computing 65-MPH Speed Limiter Bill Canada Sets ELD Timeline 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank RelatedDaimler delivers first eCascadias; Nikola wins DOE grantAug 13, 2019UPS hires PepsiCo’s Newman as next CFOAug 13, 2019What truckers need to do when stopped by the highway patrolAug 13, 2019Volvo recalls 25,000 trucks with a transmission defectAug 13, 2019 Load More Next Article