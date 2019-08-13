Skip navigation
Fleet Owner magazine - August 2019

This month's issue includes our annual Trucking By the Numbers report, which covers decision-shaping stats across the industry. Other features include cloud-computing options for fleets and more.

Check out the Digital Edition here!

August features:

  • Trucking By the Numbers
  • Fleet Maintenance
  • Cloud Computing
  • 65-MPH Speed Limiter Bill
  • Canada Sets ELD Timeline

FO Aug 2019 Cover.jpg

