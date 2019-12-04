Skip navigation
Fleet Owner Magazine
FO Cover Dec 2019 landscape.jpg
News

Fleet Owner magazine - December 2019

This month's issue includes a feature on the future of trucking and how automation, electrification and telematics will play a role.

Check out the Digital Edition here!

December features:

  • Asset Tracking
  • Safe Winter Driving
  • Parking Concerns
  • North American Commercial Vehicle show coverage

FO Cover Dec 2019 small.jpg

