Fleet Owner Magazine brought to you by News Fleet Owner magazine - September 2019 This month's issue includes our annual New Models feature, which covers medium and heavy-duty trucks coming for the 2020 model year. Sep 25, 2019 Check out the Digital Edition here! September features: Truck Fleet Ergonomics FMCSA HOS Rule Change Proposals Aftermarket Update 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank RelatedNew models 2020: Heavy-dutySep 25, 2019Deal of the century: “Dinged up” 15-ton, giant fighting robotSep 25, 2019New Models 2020Sep 25, 2019U.S. brings first Fiat diesel charges, indicting engineerSep 25, 2019 Load More Next Article