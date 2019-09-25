Skip navigation
Fleet Owner Magazine
FO-new-model-intro-img.jpg
News

Fleet Owner magazine - September 2019

This month's issue includes our annual New Models feature, which covers medium and heavy-duty trucks coming for the 2020 model year.

Check out the Digital Edition here!

September features:

  • Truck Fleet Ergonomics
  • FMCSA HOS Rule Change Proposals
  • Aftermarket Update

FO Sept 2019 cover.jpg

