HDAW adds Shark Tank’s John as 2020 event headliner

Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2020, North America’s largest gathering of the independent heavy duty aftermarket industry, recently landed Daymond John of Shark Tank as its keynote speaker.

John’s presentation will help attendees “command the road ahead” as they navigate a changing industry landscape, HDAW said. He headlines the event’s “forward-thinking and solution-driven” education offerings during its first year at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center Jan 27-30 in Grapevine TX, a Dallas suburb.

In addition to his role on Shark Tank, John is recognized as an entrepreneur and branding expert following the success of his lifestyle brand, FUBU. He was named a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration and is a two-time New York Times Best Selling Author, most recently for his book Rise and Grind. In recognition of his impact in the entrepreneurial space, John was bestowed the NAACP Entrepreneurs of the Year Award, the Congressional Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship and more. With his strong expertise in marketing strategies and brand-building, John will provide HDAW attendees with key insights for success.

“HDAW is uniquely positioned to provide the heavy duty aftermarket industry with the solutions, tools and knowledge needed to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in this growing and evolving industry,” said Tim Bauer, vice president of Eaton Aftermarket North America and HDAW ‘20 supplier chair. “This year, HDAW is particularly honored to host Daymond John as our headlining keynote speaker. We cannot think of anyone more suited to speak to the importance of adapting your skills and planning for future success through growth-focused tactical marketing and creative branding strategies.”

Education sessions planned for the 2020 event focus on customers, products, technology and the underlying trends of all three affecting distributor business in the next one to three years. A complete lineup of sessions will be announced in the coming months, organizers said. Click here for a review of last year’s topics.

“HDAW provides the best opportunity for distributors to advance their skills and stay ahead of the curve with forward-looking education sessions from today’s most prominent business leaders and experts,” said Sean Ryan, president and treasurer of Point Spring & Driveshaft and HDAW ‘20 distributor chair. “Independent heavy duty distributors are truly entrepreneurs in their own right. Daymond John’s entrepreneurial brand-building expertise will present HDAW attendees with immediately actionable insights to pave their way to success.”

With 80% more space than previous years, the Gaylord Texan will host more than 2,500 heavy duty aftermarket professionals for four days of education workshops and product training, including SOLD! (Service Opportunities & Learning Day), a two-day program designed for distributors with service and repair technicians.

The event also features a product expo with the latest heavy duty aftermarket parts and services on display from key industry suppliers. Various networking opportunities, social activities and supplier and distributor one-on-one meetings will give the industry quality opportunities to collaborate, connect and get business done.

Registration for HDAW ‘20 is now open. Visit hdaw.org for more information.