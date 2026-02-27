Transportation Transitions: Fleet and mobility leaders appointed across FlowBelow, Stoneridge, and NAFA

FlowBelow Aero adds transportation veteran Jason Skoog to board for fleet fuel efficiency focus

FlowBelow Aero recently appointed Jason Skoog to its board of directors. Skoog most recently served as general manager of Peterbilt, where he oversaw strategic direction, operations, and market growth.

“Jason’s experience at Paccar makes him a tremendous addition to our Board,” Ted Simmonds, CEO of FlowBelow Aero, stated. “As we continue to advance our mission of delivering fuel savings to long-haul trucking customers across North America, Jason’s strategic insight and operational expertise will help guide our next phase of growth.”

According to FlowBelow, the appointment reflects its commitment to strengthening governance and supporting continued expansion and product innovation. Read more…

NAFA unveils 2026-2027 board to guide fleet management and mobility strategy

NAFA Fleet Management Association recently elected its 2026-2027 board of directors, representing corporate, government, public safety, education, technology, and FMC sectors. The 13-member board continues to guide NAFA’s mission of advancing fleet and mobility management across industries.

“I’m excited to continue to lead this talented group of industry professionals as we strengthen our ongoing strategic initiatives,” Maria Neve, NAFA board president, VP of eFMC Strategy, Inspiration Fleet, stated. “Our board is dedicated to advancing NAFA's strategic priorities with a dedicated focus on creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets for public and corporate fleets. Collectively, we will continue to drive NAFA’s mission forward, ensuring our members remain at the forefront of the evolving fleet and mobility sectors.”

The board will focus on NAFA’s pillars of thought leadership, member value and engagement, and advocacy. Initiatives include delivering educational content, expanding diversity and inclusion, and strengthening state and local advocacy efforts. You can view the full list of appointees here.

Stoneridge names Natalia Noblet as CEO in planned leadership transition

Stoneridge’s Jim Zizelman, president and CEO, will retire effective May 20, following nearly seven years with the company. As part of a planned leadership transition, Natalia Noblet, the current president of Stoneridge Electronics, will assume the position of president and CEO on April 1.

“As the incoming president and CEO, my priority is to deliver outstanding value to our customers and continue working with all of our partners to advance next-generation technologies for safer and more efficient transportation,” Noblet stated. “I am grateful to Jim for his leadership and guidance during this transition and for the strong foundation he has built. I look forward to working closely with our board, our executive team, and our global teams to execute Stoneridge’s strategy, strengthen customer partnerships, and drive sustainable, profitable growth.”

Zizelman will continue as CEO until March 31, then serve as a strategic adviser and remain on the board of directors. Noblet brings commercial vehicle experience and has led Stoneridge Electronics to several new business awards, including MirrorEye programs. Read more…