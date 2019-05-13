Bendix to expand operations with new building acquisition

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) will be expanding its long-standing Huntington, IN, footprint with the addition of a sixth location, a 409,000-square-foot facility, which will enable strategic alignment of its manufacturing operations and expanded opportunities to support the company’s escalating commercial vehicle aftermarket business.

Bendix, a developer and manufacturer of active safety, air management, and braking system technologies for commercial vehicles, has been operating in Huntington since February 1980. Currently, the company operates five locations within a 5-mile radius, including manufacturing, remanufacturing, and assembly sites, as well as Bendix’s primary North American distribution center.

In 2017, Bendix made a $3.8 million capital investment that included the addition of two new production lines to manufacture a portion of Bendix’s vibration damper product portfolio. Investments continued last year with the first installment of an expected $1.5 million capital plan, which opened the doors on a fifth building that expanded the company’s distribution capabilities, as well as its module manufacturing.

“We’re very proud of our nearly 40-year history here, and this purchase marks the start of another exciting new chapter for our team in Huntington. Our newest addition is just one more way we continue to optimize our manufacturing operations and distribution, while addressing customer demand at the highest level possible,” said Carlos Hungria, Bendix chief operating officer.

The facility, located at 1515 Riverfork Drive, is directly across from Bendix’s main plant in Huntington. Bendix – which today employs nearly 440 team members in Huntington – expects to add approximately 40 additional jobs over a three-year period as it further ramps up operations. Approximately 30 percent of the floor space will be held in reserve to address long-term expansion opportunities.

The expansive site features 45 freight docks, 36-foot ceiling height, and ultra high-bay racking capacity to optimize and introduce advanced technological options to Bendix’s warehousing and shipping operations, while also offering a nearly 60 percent increase in the campus’ three-shift distribution capability. Project planning for the facility has already begun with initial operations to commence as early as first quarter 2020.