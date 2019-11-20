FleetPride opens new distribution center in Illinois

FleetPride recently opened a new 150,000-sq.-ft., state-of-the-art distribution center in Elgin, IL, that replaces its existing facility in nearby Bolingbrook.

The truck and trailer parts distributor said the Elgin facility will soon be followed by a 256,000-sq.-ft. distribution center currently under construction in Lilburn, GA, near Atlanta. The Lilburn facility is slated to open in early 2020.

“These new distribution centers are safe, efficient and equipped with the latest technology, including a three-tier automated mezzanine with sorting conveyors and a robust, effective warehouse management system from JDA,” said Juan Guerrero, FleetPride’s senior vice president of supply chain.

The new facility will provide overnight replenishment to more than 45 branches, and it is part of FleetPride’s broader network of regional distribution centers. FleetPride currently keeps more than 60,000 parts in stock.

“After opening our new facilities in Elgin and Lilburn, the next phase of our supply chain master plan involves an optimization study of our distribution footprint,” Guerrero said. “With our location count increasing, we are planning for where we need to be in the future. At the same time, ramping up overnight delivery five days a week to more branches creates a competitive advantage for our employees on the front lines. It is all about speed to customer.”

FleetPride said it is actively making acquisitions and opening new locations while expanding its products in new categories, enhancements that require additional supply chain capabilities to support faster deliveries and better availability to customers.

“Executing on our growth strategy includes adding capacity to our operations and significantly investing in our ability to have the right parts in the right place at the right time,” said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations. “We are laser-focused on speed to customer. Upgrading our supply chain capabilities puts the customer at the center of our strategy. It also creates an advantage for our employees, who will have more products on the shelves to keep customers up and running."