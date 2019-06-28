Menu
Schneider intermodal truck Schneider
Fleet Management>Operations

Schneider launches intermodal service in Indianapolis

New ramp service provides Indiana, Louisville, Cincinnati markets with reliable, cost-competitive option

Schneider, a provider of truckload, intermodal and logistics services, recently began offering intermodal services at the CSX Indianapolis ramp.

This new intermodal ramp service provides shippers in the central/southern Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and Cincinnati markets with a more cost-competitive transportation option to eastern markets, the company claimed.

Related: Digital twins could considerably improve logistics ops

Eastbound freight will travel from Indianapolis to North Bergen NJ, and Worcester MA. Each lane operates six days per week and offers eastbound two- to three-day transit times, competitive with truckload transit time. Inbound freight will travel from North Bergen to Indianapolis.

“Customers are excited to experience our expanding intermodal service with CSX through its Indianapolis ramp,” said Jim Filter, senior vice president and general manager of Schneider’s Intermodal division. “This is a new option for shippers to reliably move loads at transit times competitive to truckload.

“We’re also confident this will provide cost-competitive intermodal service to the region, as eastbound freight will not have to be drayed to Chicago.”

With the addition of the Indianapolis ramp, Schneider now offers intermodal service to more than 40 ramps throughout North America.

Shippers interested in learning more about the new intermodal service in Indianapolis can call 844-701-LOAD or visit schneider.com/our-services/intermodal-transportation.

TAGS: News Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Bendix_Water_Tower_Banner-3_cropped.jpg
Bendix to expand operations with new building acquisition
May 14, 2019
Cenex-TruckMaint2
Take waste out of your fleet operation
Feb 21, 2019
leader in a group
How small companies can benefit from group purchasing organizations
Oct 19, 2018
FuelMaint4
Is it time to review your maintenance/repair strategy?
Oct 18, 2018