Schneider launches intermodal service in Indianapolis

Schneider, a provider of truckload, intermodal and logistics services, recently began offering intermodal services at the CSX Indianapolis ramp.

This new intermodal ramp service provides shippers in the central/southern Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and Cincinnati markets with a more cost-competitive transportation option to eastern markets, the company claimed.

Eastbound freight will travel from Indianapolis to North Bergen NJ, and Worcester MA. Each lane operates six days per week and offers eastbound two- to three-day transit times, competitive with truckload transit time. Inbound freight will travel from North Bergen to Indianapolis.

“Customers are excited to experience our expanding intermodal service with CSX through its Indianapolis ramp,” said Jim Filter, senior vice president and general manager of Schneider’s Intermodal division. “This is a new option for shippers to reliably move loads at transit times competitive to truckload.

“We’re also confident this will provide cost-competitive intermodal service to the region, as eastbound freight will not have to be drayed to Chicago.”

With the addition of the Indianapolis ramp, Schneider now offers intermodal service to more than 40 ramps throughout North America.

Shippers interested in learning more about the new intermodal service in Indianapolis can call 844-701-LOAD or visit schneider.com/our-services/intermodal-transportation.