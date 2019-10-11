UPS turns up the volume in Nashville with expanded high-speed hub

UPS has completed a multi-phased expansion of its Whitescreek, TN ground package sortation and distribution facility. The project has brought more than 300 new full and part time jobs to the area. Businesses and consumers throughout the state will benefit from the expanded sortation and distribution facility’s increased speed, efficiency and reliability.

“UPS is transforming our operations to provide innovative solutions that serve the changing needs of small, medium and large businesses. Doubling our Whitescreek hub’s size and capacity and powering it with UPS’s advanced technology help enable our customers to grow their business,” said Cher Porties, president of UPS’s mid-south district. “We are excited to generate new jobs and further contribute to Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s rapid growth.”

Featuring highly-automated equipment that rapidly moves packages through the scanning and sorting process while capturing data to increase delivery accuracy, the expanded UPS package operations hub is part of a multi-year strategic investment plan to grow UPS’s global smart logistics network. A transfer point for tractor trailers moving packages to destinations beyond Tennessee, the facility also provides pickup and delivery service for customers in Nashville and the surrounding counties.

Combined with new services and solutions like UPS My Choice for Business, extended pickup hours for Next Day Ground Delivery and expanded UPS Access Point locations, UPS is enabling companies of all sizes in Tennessee, across the United States and around the world to deliver products when, where and how their customers want.

Jobs and Nashville area employment opportunities

More than 9,300 employees in Tennessee provide package delivery, ground freight, healthcare and contract logistics services. Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs -- come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits.

UPS also has started hiring seasonal help for the busy holiday shopping and shipping season. This year, UPS anticipates hiring more than 1,000 seasonal employees in the Nashville area. Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers – have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. Many senior UPS executives, including chairman and CEO David Abney and other members of the company’s senior leadership team, started their UPS careers as part-time employees. Over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and nearly a third of our current U.S. workforce started in seasonal positions.

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com, which has a fully mobile version of the job application site. They can also look for news of local employment fairs at UPS locations in their area.