Volvo Group’s grand opening of DEX Heavy Duty Parts facility

DEX Heavy Duty Parts LLC, a Volvo Group subsidiary and supplier of recycled, renovated and surplus medium- and heavy-duty truck parts, celebrated the grand opening of its new facility in Oklahoma City. The facility joins DEX’s current facility in Advance, NC to better serve owners of second and third generation trucks with recycled and renovated parts.

“We’re pleased to open a second DEX location in Oklahoma City to better serve our customers,” said Darin Redmon, director of operations for DEX Heavy Duty Parts. “Demand for our products has been growing, and this facility’s centralized location in the U.S., combined with its close proximity to major highways, will enable the easier distribution of parts with reduced delivery times.”

Located on 25 acres, the 153,000 square-foot facility underwent a $5 million renovation and up-fitting to meet DEX’s needs. The facility will employ 30 employees, 25 of which will be industrial workers.

“Through DEX, the Volvo Group is the only OEM that offers a complete lifecycle channel for its products,” Redmon said. “Having an additional site will allow us to continue to reduce potential environmental impacts by offering recycled and renovated parts to customers across North America.”