ATA recognizes 34 America's Road Team finalists

American Trucking Associations recently released the list of 34 professional truck drivers, including five from tank fleets, named as finalists for the 2019-20 term of America’s Road Team.

“ATA believes the men and women who work safely day after day to deliver our goods—truck drivers—are the best representatives of the trucking industry, and we are inspired by the finalists for the upcoming class of America’s Road Team,” said Chris Spear, ATA president and CEO. “Throughout the evaluation process, we read and heard stories from truck drivers about pride, courage and selflessness—the kinds of stories we are excited to share with the public, media and elected officials.”

America’s Road Team, a group of professional truck drivers with superior safety records, was created in 1986 to represent the trucking industry and is sponsored by Volvo Trucks. Captains, with support from their companies, dedicate a few days each month to attend industry events, speak at schools or meet policymakers on behalf of the trucking industry.

The 34 finalists advance to the final round of the selection process, being held January 27-30, 2019, in Arlington VA. A panel of evaluators, including industry officials and trucking news media representatives will judge the contenders on their knowledge of the trucking industry, dedication to safety, ability to communicate the industry’s messages and overall safe driving record. The finalists, with a combined total of 90 million safe-driving miles and 946 years as professional truck drivers, are highway safety experts eager to share their experiences with the motoring public.

The newly chosen 2019-2020 America’s Road Team will be announced on January 30 following a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. New captains, after receiving their signature navy blue America’s Road Team blazer, will begin sharing the industry’s message of safety, essentiality and sustainability with the motoring public, media, business groups, public officials and their fellow truck drivers around the country.

Captains from the 2017-2018 America’s Road Team, and previous teams, continue to serve as ambassadors to the industry and are called upon frequently to participate in safety events, speaking appearances and industry conferences.

“The trucking industry has millions of truck drivers who work tirelessly to safely deliver goods to our communities, so it is a major responsibility to represent that workforce as an America’s Road Team captain,” said Elisabeth Barna, ATA COO and executive vice president of industry affairs. “These finalists, and all the nominees, are valuable representatives for our industry and we are looking forward to meeting them in January and welcoming a new team to join the proud legacy of being an America’s Road Team captain."

To be nominated to serve as an America's Road Team captain, professional truck drivers must be employed or leased to an ATA member company. Each nominee should have an excellent safety record and demonstrate an ability to communicate his or her commitment to safety and passion for the industry. Nominees also should portray a positive image of the professional truck driver in all that they do.

This year’s finalists hail from 22 states, haul a diverse assortment of products and materials, and range from short-haul to over-the-road drivers operating in all lower 48 states. The finalists represent a cross-section of the industry with experience ranging from six to 55 years as professional truck drivers, with anywhere from 600,000 to 6.9 million safe driving miles.

The finalists include (tank fleet drivers in bold):