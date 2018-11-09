Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) elects 2019 board, new chairman

Members of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI), the trade association dedicated to vehicle lift safety, elected its 2019 board of directors at the annual meeting Oct. 28 in Las Vegas. Jerome Lentz of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, Kentucky) was elected chairman. Buck Gasner of DEKRA North America (Marietta, Georgia) was re-elected to a second two-year term as Associate Class representative.



Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Indiana) was elected to the board for the first time. He joins returning members Jeff Kritzer of BendPak (Santa Paula, California), Stan Poweska of PKS Lifts (Ancaster, Ontario), Harold Yeo of TLS Lifts (Oakville, Ontario), past chairman Stet Schanze of Gray Manufacturing Company (St. Joseph, Missouri) and ALI President R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman.



The ALI Board of Directors includes representatives of vehicle lift manufacturer members, as well as a representative elected by the ALI Associate Class. ALI Associate Class membership is available to North American lift service organizations with at least one ALI Certified Lift Inspector on staff.