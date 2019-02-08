Menu
020719 Luc DeClerck_Avantida_high res headshot.jpg Avantida
Luc De Clerck, CEO of Avantida, looks to the future.
Fleet Management>People

Avantida partners with ZIM to offer street turn services in the U.S.

Avantida continues to grow its network in the US, with ZIM joining Maersk on the platform.

Avantida, an E2open company, has partnered with ZIM, one of the leading shipping lines, to offer street turn services in the United States via the Avantida platform. ZIM, the second shipping line to offer this service to US transporters, joins Maersk, who introduced the Avantida platform to the US and Canada last month.

"We are quickly gaining traction in the US,” said Luc De Clerck, CEO at Avantida. “The partnerships with Maersk and now ZIM reflect the market's eagerness to embrace the Avantida platform. We hope to soon offer the transport community in the US a central hub for requesting optimisations to all major shipping lines." 

Avantida’s platform facilitates empty container triangulation, or the reuse of an import container for an export booking (street turn). This fully digital process offered by ZIM not only provides dispatchers and planners requesting street turns with an accurate, reliable response, it also reduces time, transport costs and CO2 emissions as truck miles are reduced.

“We have a successful partnership with Avantida in Europe and are sure the platform will provide great opportunities to the transporters in the US who are seeking to optimise their container transport planning, while reducing their carbon footprint.” said Gil Lehman, ZIM U.S. vice president of logistics.

In less than a month since Avantida launched in the US and Canada, it has welcomed over 130 transport and logistics companies to its platform. Adding ZIM to the Avantida network allows end users to experience the benefits of connecting with multiple shipping lines on one single platform.

“The cooperation is part of ZIM’s ongoing effort to introduce new advanced platforms for the benefit of our vendors and customers”, added Ronen Meroz, ZIM global intermodal manager.

