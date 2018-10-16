DOT names board members for human trafficking committee

A number of trucking industry leaders were among those named to the Department of Transportation’s new advisory committee on human trafficking.

DOT Secretary Elaine Chao has named a total of 15 members to the board, including Nicole Clifton, vice president of global public affairs for United Parcel Service (UPS), Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Transportation Group; and Kendis Paris, executive director of Truckers Against Trafficking.

The group is tasked with crafting strategies for identifying and reporting instances of human trafficking, recommending changes to DOT programs to combat human trafficking, and developing best practices for state and local transportation stakeholders.

“Members of this committee have extensive experience in combatting human trafficking, and the department looks forward to receiving their recommendations and reports,” said Chao.

The other members of the board are chairperson Catherine Todd Bailey, former U.S. Ambassador to Latvia; vice chair Linda Burtwistle of Coach USA; Paul Anderson of Port Tampa Bay; Michelle Guelbart of ECPAT-USA; Greg Hynes of SMART-TD; Kristen Joyner of South West Transit Association; Loretta Kennedy of JetBlue Airways; Laura J. Lederer of Global Centurion; David Lorenzen of Iowa DOT; Mi Yung Park of A21; Eric Smith of Hendry Marine Industries; and Lynn Thoman of Columbia University.