DTNA, Navistar hire new communication executives

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) said it has named Andrea Corso head of communications.

Her responsibilities include DTNA's internal and external corporate communications, as well as product communications for the Freightliner, Western Star, Detroit engines and components, and Thomas Built Buses. Corso succeeds Katja Bott, who will take over as head of global communications at Mercedes-Benz Cars in Germany on Oct 1.

Corso has over 20 years of communications experience with consumer brands such as Nike, Levi's and Adidas.

Separately, Navistar named David Giroux as chief communications officer as of Sept. 1.

"David is an experienced and respected leader in the North American truck industry and we are proud to have him join the Navistar team," said Walter Borst, Navistar’s chief financial officer.

Giroux spent nearly seven years with DTNA, and was previously director of marketing and communications for Peterbilt Motors. He also spent nearly seven years at Meritor.
 

