Gould takes over as Zonar’s new COO

Zonar has added a new addition to its executive team with the hire of Michael Gould as the new chief operating officer. As an accomplished executive leader with more than 30 years of experience, Gould most recently served as senior vice president and general manager for technology consulting at Oracle. He is joining Zonar to direct and enhance its operational strategy and rapidly grow Zonar’s global reach in key markets.

"The industries we serve are at an inflection point, with rapidly changing technologies and moves to digitization, accelerating important changes to address the needs of fleets across the world," said Ian McKerlich, president and CEO at Zonar. "We’re excited to have Mike on our team – his unique mix of transportation industry experience coupled with his experience leading teams to deliver enterprise IT solutions and transformation will help our team advance our mission of enhancing the safety, performance and success of our customers."

Gould joins Zonar having led successful wide-scale organizational change and progress within companies including Oracle and Hewlett Packard. Gould specializes in cloud, hybrid and on-premise computing environments to help drive these changes in businesses. Before joining Zonar, Gould led consulting services for North America at Oracle across commercial and public-sector business units.

Photo: Zonar Michael Gould, Zonar's new COO.

He also served as general manager and vice president for technology services consulting at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Before shifting his career to information technology, Gould began his career designing and leading the manufacture of heavy trucks for Peterbilt Motors. He currently serves on the board of directors for Radiant Logistics Inc., a public company operating as a non-asset based third party logistics provider.

"I don't think there's ever been a more exciting time in transportation technology, and I'm thrilled to be joining a company dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency of the vehicles on the road," said Gould. "Being a part of worldwide technology company, Continental, and contributing to their mobility strategy gives Zonar the great opportunity to shape tomorrow´s mobility on a global level. Zonar is uniquely positioned to help its fleet customers achieve competitive advantages with best practices in safety, compliance and efficiency. At Zonar, we put customers first because when they succeed, we all succeed with safer roadways."

Gould will focus on upleveling Zonar’s customer journey, updating the go-to-market strategy and developing scalable business processes and insights as Zonar expands its scale. Gould lives in Kirkland, WA with his wife of 26 years and twin sons. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M and an MBA from Santa Clara University.