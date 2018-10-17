GPS Insight names new CEO, other chief officers promoted

GPS Insight, a provider of tailored fleet management solutions for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets, promoted Gary Fitzgerald to chief executive officer. Wayne Holder, the company’s controller, moves to the chief financial officer role and Jason Walker, vice president of sales, becomes chief revenue officer.

Fitzgerald joined the company in November of 2016 from GE, where he was an enterprise architect for ten years. Fitzgerald served as vice president of technology for almost two years and led the company’s product development efforts, technical teams, and security practice.

“We are thrilled to announce Gary’s promotion to CEO,” said Mr. Donat. “Over the past two years, Gary has proven himself as a leader within the business and has gained the respect of the entire team at GPS Insight. After considering a broad array of options, it became clear that Gary was absolutely the best choice to succeed me as CEO.”

GPS Insight, founded in 2004, has emerged as a leader in the arena of GPS tracking and fleet management solutions. The company’s product leadership, customer-centric approach, and high return on investment (ROI) solutions have resulted in significant growth over the past several years.

“I couldn’t be more excited about my new role at GPS Insight,” said Fitzgerald. “This is a pivotal time for the telematics industry with many intriguing technologies hitting the market. We believe that camera systems, 5G cellular technology, and mesh networks will be a significant part of the next generation of fleet management. We are confident that our product will be a market leader, driving innovation across the industry. Our continued growth is a testament to Rob’s leadership and the talented team the company has assembled.”

Holder has served as the company’s Controller since 2013, joining from the Arizona Commerce Authority where he was CFO for the company. In his new capacity, Holder will take a more active role in financial planning and analysis. Walker has been with GPS Insight since 2010 and leads the company’s sales efforts. While maintaining sales leadership, he will take an expanded role in marketing and indirect sales.

Donat noted that Holder and Walker have been invaluable assets to GPS Insight since joining the company. GPS Insight has regularly appeared on the Inc. 500/5000, Deloitte Fast 500, and Red Herring Global 100 lists. In addition, the company has been recognized by the Phoenix Business Journal as one of Arizona’s Best Places to Work for four years running.

“I’ve worked closely with both Wayne and Jason over the past couple years and remain impressed with their dedication to our customers and fellow team members,” added Fitzgerald. “In their new expanded roles, both Jason and Wayne are perfectly positioned to provide leadership during the next phase of growth at GPS Insight.”