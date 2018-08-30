H. W. 'Knap' Knapheide III, Knapheide president, dies at 72

H. W. “Knap” Knapheide III, president of The Knapheide Manufacturing Co. of Quincy, IL, died on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at his home. He was 72.

Knap was the fifth-generation family member to run Knapheide, which was founded in 1848 in Quincy. Knap took over as president in 1978, and the company noted he oversaw construction of a new 480,000 sq. ft. truck manufacturing facility where it all began, Illinois' "Gem City" nestled along the Mississippi River.

Knap was born in Quincy on Aug. 29, 1945, the son of H. W. "Bud" Knapheide Jr. and Mary MacDill Knapheide. He married Ann Winters on June 15, 1974 in Quincy, and she survives him.



Knap was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren grow. "His family would like him to know that we have been so blessed for what he did for so many, but especially for what he did for all of us," they said in a statement. "So many lives have been touched by his kindness and quiet generosity.



"Knap was fiercely loyal and dedicated to his friends," they continued. "He was committed to his family business, Knapheide Manufacturing, and would be considered a true patriot. He showed his love of country by prominently and respectfully establishing The Wall of Faith on the business property. Knap loved and supported the Quincy community with his time and his resources." He was an avid sports fan and especially supported the Kansas Jayhawks, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Quincy Blue Devils.



Knap was a 1963 Quincy High School graduate and received his BS degree in Industrial Administration from Kansas University in 1967. He was director of the Quincy Area Project, was past chairman of the Blessing Hospital Board, a former director for Mercantile Trust and Savings Bank, and served on the boards of the Quincy Society of Fine Arts and the Quincy YMCA and Adams County.



He chaired or co-chaired the Salvation Army Campaign of Lights, the Quincy University’s GOAL 2000 Capital Campaign, the Adams County United Way Campaign and the Quincy YMCA Traditions for Tomorrow Capital Campaign. He received the Mississippi Valley Boy Scouts Distinguished Citizen Award and the Quincy Neighborhood Federation Theta Jansen Award, and also was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters from Quincy University.



Knap also served on the Board of Governors of the Ronald Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara, CA and as a trustee for Kansas University Endowment Assn. He was a former trustee for Monmouth College in Monmouth, IL, a former member of Kansas University Athletic Board, and a former director of the Illinois State Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Manufacurers’ Assn.



Survivors in addition to his wife include his son, H. W. "Bo" ( Erin) Knapheide IV; three grandchildren, Lauren Ragan Knapheide, Elizabeth "Libby" McGee Knapheide, and Henry Winters Knapheide; a sister, Viktoria Knapheide Wood of The Woodlands, TX; a nephew, Randall (Gail) Wood and their children, Morgan, Lilly, and Cooper Wood; a niece, Amy “Wood” (Shawn) Wills and their children, Abby, Mia Margaret, and Fisher Wills, and a niece, Molly Wood.



Knap was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Ragan Winters Knapheide, his granddaughter, Mary Ann Knapheide, and a brother-in-law, Erwin Wood.



Services are planned for Monday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at the new Knapheide Manufacturing plant, 2825 Koch’s Lane, Quincy, with Rev. Chuck Hetzler, Rev. Josh Vahle and Rev. Bruce Rice officiating.



Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Quincy.



Visitation hours are 1-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 2, at the First Union Congregational Church, 12th and Maine St., Quincy.



Memorials: Quincy Area Project (for the Neighborhood Federation), Quincy Public School Foundation, First Union Congregational Church or the Quincy Family YMCA.



Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.