Hankook Tire America appoints Rob Williams senior director of TBR sales

Tire industry veteran Rob Williams has joined Hankook Tire America Corp. as senior director of TBR sales. In his new role, Williams assumes oversight of all Truck and Bus Radial tire sales at Hankook.

Representing Hankook Tire’s commitment to dealers and fleet customers, Williams will play in an integral part in growing product lines and securing new partnerships.

Bringing with him more than three decades of tire industry experience, Williams has a proven track record of success in operations leadership, strategic planning and optimizing profitability. He joins Hankook after holding senior executive positions at TCI Tire Center and AAA Carolinas where he partnered with Hankook, and said he jumped at the opportunity to join the company.

“In my former role, Hankook was a great partner and vendor to me, and always came through when we needed it,” Williams said. “When I met with the Hankook executive team regarding this role, I was excited by their emphasis on entrepreneurship, and the opportunity to be part of that spirit and help captain the ship through the company’s growth expectations in the American market.”