HELP names new regional director

HELP Inc., the provider of PrePass and other truck safety services, has named Janice Mulanix a regional director of field operations.

Mulanix will serve as the initial point of contact for HELP Inc. with California agencies responsible for commercial vehicle enforcement, credentialing and infrastructure protection. Mulanix replaces Steve Vaughn in the role. Vaughn will continue as national director of field operations, but will also assume a larger leadership role in HELP Inc.

Prior to joining HELP, Mulanix spent nearly 30 years with the California Highway Patrol (CHP). She began her career as an officer and was ultimately promoted through the ranks, completing her career in 2017 as the Chief of the agency’s Valley Division. In that role, Mulanix provided leadership to more than 1,300 CHP employees in the greater Sacramento and surrounding areas.

During her time with the CHP, Mulanix served as Deputy Project Manager of the California Commercial Vehicle Information Systems and Networks (CVISN) pilot project. Her experience also includes 15 years of commercial vehicle enforcement experience as a Level 1 trained commercial officer, sergeant, lieutenant and Assistant Chief. Mulanix helped lead the statewide commercial vehicle enforcement program as the Assistant Chief of CHP’s Enforcement Services Division. She also served as departmental liaison for the CHP Citizen's Advisory Board.

Janice Mulanix

“Janice’s commitment to commercial vehicle safety is well known in California and throughout the country,” said Karen Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer of HELP Inc. “Her knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to HELP Inc. and its truck safety services as the number of PrePass sites and enrolled trucks continues to grow.

“We are excited to add someone of Janice’s stature and experience to our team, and to be able to grow Steve Vaughn’s role as well,” Rasmussen said. “Both are veteran leaders who understand and support the critical role of our public/private partnership in improving commercial vehicle safety throughout the country.”

Mulanix’s background also includes extensive service in several government and industry groups, including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee, the select nationwide panel that makes recommendations to the FMCSA Administrator on critical highway safety issues involving commercial motor carriers. During her tenure on the committee, Mulanix served as chair of the Cross Border subcommittee and participated on several additional subcommittees. She was also active in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

Mulanix holds a bachelor of science in occupational studies from Long Beach State University and an associate of arts in administration of justice from De Anza College.