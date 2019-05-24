Kendrick appointed president, CEO of Accuride Corporation

The Board of Directors of Accuride Corporation recently appointed Robin Kendrick to serve as the company’s president and chief executive officer.

Kendrick joined the Accuride Board of Directors in March 2018 as an independent director and will continue to serve as a member of the board as part of his new role, effective June 1.

Prior to joining Accuride, Kendrick served as president and general manager of BorgWarner’s turbo systems business, and, prior to that, as president and general manager of BorgWarner’s transmission systems business. Before joining BorgWarner in 2011, he was president and CEO of RGF-AG, a spin-off of Acument Global Technologies. Kendrick joined Acument in 2008 following a 10-year tenure with American Axle and Manufacturing, where he advanced in a range of operations, sales and engineering leadership roles.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of the Accuride story as we continue to grow the company into a global leader in wheel and wheel-end solutions to better serve the needs of our diverse customer base,” Kendrick said. “I have been privileged to work with the Accuride team for the past year as a member of the Board of Directors and look forward to working more closely with this talented team in the coming years.”

Jason Luo has served as a member of the Accuride Board of Directors since August 2018 and as interim president and CEO since January. He will continue in that capacity until the transition to Kendrick is complete. Luo, who also serves as a senior advisor to Crestview Partners, the majority owner of Accuride, will step down as interim CEO and take on the role of chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Crestview co-founder Thomas S Murphy, Jr in that role. Murphy will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

“Robin has brought extensive global experience and leadership to the board since he joined,” Luo said. “We are thrilled that he will now serve as Accuride’s CEO and I am excited to continue to support him as he leads the talented Accuride team to execute on our long-term vision for the company.

“I would also like to thank Tom Murphy for his time as chairman and I look forward to continuing to work with Tom and the rest of the Accuride and Crestview teams.”