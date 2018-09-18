Know a highway hero? Goodyear wants to hear the story

Goodyear is accepting nominations for its annual Highway Hero Award here through Nov. 29, 2018. The award winner for 2019 will receive a special ring, a cash award, and a congratulatory trophy. Each of the other Goodyear Highway Hero Award finalists will receive a cash prize and other items.

Established in 1983, the Goodyear Highway Hero Award honors truck drivers who have put themselves in harm’s way to help others. The 2018 Goodyear Highway Hero Award winner, Frank Vieira, saved the life of a motorist who suffered a severe injury after crashing his vehicle into the back of a truck.

“As we join the trucking industry in celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, we recognize truck drivers and the role they play in keeping our economy and way of life rolling,” says Gary Medalis, marketing director at Goodyear. “But these professionals deliver more than just goods and services. They are often first responders to on-highway incidents, even before emergency crews arrive on the scene – taking decisive action to save lives.”

Past Goodyear Highway Hero Award winners include a truck driver who rescued a law enforcement officer who was being strangled by a prisoner he was transporting, a truck driver who dove into a pond to pull a child from a sinking car, and others.

To be considered for the Goodyear Highway Hero Award, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must be a full-time truck driver

Must reside in the U.S. or Canada

The heroic incident must have happened in the U.S. or Canada

Nominee’s truck must have had 12 wheels or more at the time of the incident

Nominee must have been on the job – or on the way to or from work, in his or her truck – at the time of the incident

Incident must have taken place between Nov. 16, 2017, and Nov. 16, 2018

Finalists will be chosen by a panel of members in the trucking industry with final approval made by Goodyear following the official contest rules.

“Goodyear is proud to be the company that recognizes truck drivers for their courage and selflessness,” added Medalis. “We look forward to hearing their heroic stories.”