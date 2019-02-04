Midwest Wheels' John Minor honored with aftermarket Hall of Fame award

LAS VEGAS. John Minor, CEO and president of Midwest Wheel Cos., was honored as the 2019 selection for the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Hall of Fame award.

The honor, announced during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week, was sponsored by Fleet Owner.

Minor started at Midwest Wheel in 1972 as general manager of two of the company’s locations in Iowa. In 1995, he was named chief operating officer, and was named president in 2015.

During his acceptance speech, an emotional Minor thanked his family and a number of colleagues that were influential in his growth. That included Bob Phillips of Phillips Industries, who was on hand to present the award to Minor.

This was the 11th year the award was presented, and Phillips is a past winner. The award is based on selfless service to a company, customers, and the entire industry.

