Ruth Lopez named 2019 Influential Woman in Trucking

The Women in Trucking Association (WIT) along with Freightliner Trucks presented the ninth annual Influential Woman in Trucking award to Ruth Lopez, director of transportation management at Ryder System Inc.

Lopez was announced as winner at the WITAccelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas, TX, during the panel discussion “How Remarkable Women Unleash Their Leadership Potential.” The panel was facilitated by Angela Eliacostas, president and founder of AGT Global Logistics and 2018 WIT Influential Woman in Trucking. The award was presented by Kary Schaefer, general manager, product marketing and strategy, Daimler Trucks North America.

“This is the second year I’ve had the pleasure of presenting the Influential Women in Trucking award, and I have to say the caliber and contributions of all the nominees have left me in awe,” said Schaefer. “I am honored to present this award to Ruth Lopez, director of transportation management at Ryder System, Inc. whose leadership and influence in the transportation industry exemplifies everything that Women in Trucking is trying to accomplish.”

The Influential Woman in Trucking award recognizes women in the trucking industry who make or influence key decisions, have a proven record of responsibility, and mentor and serve as a role model to other women. The award was developed in 2010 to honor female leaders in trucking and to attract and advance women within the industry.

Lopez’s career with Ryder System, Inc. spans 20 years. She currently serves as director of transportation management, leading teams in the U.S. and in Mexico. The teams are comprised of transportation planners executing lowest-cost/time-compliant shipments in accordance with the expectations of 56 external clients. Lopez, along with her team, creates specific execution plans with comprehensive strategies for Ryder’s key customer segments and new client implementations.

“As we receive more nominations each year, the process of choosing a winner gets progressively more difficult. All of these finalists are very deserving of the recognition and, we hope, thrilled to know they are among the top influential women in transportation,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “Ruth Lopez is an impressive and accomplished woman. This award is our way of thanking her for her commitment and service to the industry.”

Lopez has served as a co-chair for Ryder’s Women’s Leadership Forum, whose mission is to support the attraction, retention and development of women. She also was named a Supply Chain Excellence Award recipient for work recognized within the Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) division, which has over 8,000 employees. Lopez also received a Ryder Outstanding Award Recognition (ROAR) award. It is given each quarter to an employee or team who consistently goes above and beyond in their duties and truly exemplifies the Ryder guiding principles. “The greatest recognition is when people say I have changed their lives,” she said.

The message Lopez gives to women in this industry is simple: “Passionately invest in others. Set aside time to do this and make it a priority. Spend the time to nurture them, teach them, and support them. This, in turn, will allow you to reflect on investing in yourself. Stay true to yourself and always do the right thing.”