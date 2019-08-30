Search narrows for top rookie military veteran truck driver

Kenworth and FASTPORT Trucking Track Mentoring Program along with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program has narrowed the search for America’s top rookie military veteran down to four finalists who have made the successful transition from active duty to driving for a commercial fleet.

For the fourth consecutive year, Kenworth will award the winner with a Kenworth T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper which features the complete PACCAR Powertrain with a PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR 12-speed automated transmission, and PACCAR 40K tandem axles to serve as the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program award.

The top four, with their branches of service and employers, are:

Christopher Bacon, U.S. Marines, TMC Transportation

Wade Bumgarner, U.S. Navy, Veriha Trucking

Joseph Campbell, U.S. Marines and U.S. Army, Roehl Transport

Steve Harris, U.S. Marines, Stevens Transport

“Congratulations to finalists Christopher Bacon, Wade Bumgarner, Joseph Campbell and Steve Harris, and to the other six successful drivers who achieved Top 10 status in this year’s “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “We once again are providing a Kenworth T680 as the program’s top award in appreciation to our military veterans for their service. It is important for the trucking industry to continue its efforts to offer support and career opportunities to our veterans.”

“This year’s four finalists had significant accomplishments in their military careers, and now are making excellent achievements as professional truck drivers. We urge the trucking industry and organizations across the United States to especially reach out to our veterans and help them make a smooth transition back into civilian life,” said Brad Bentley FASTPORT president.

Drivers were nominated by trucking companies that made a hiring commitment and pledge to hire veterans, by members of the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools or Commercial Vehicle Training Association-member school.

All the drivers were recognized at the President George W. Bush Library during a tour and reception. The winner will be announced Dec. 6 in Washington, D.C. during a ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Washington, D.C.