TRAC CEO Lovetro retires, Polli promoted

Jennifer Polli has been named to replace Keith Lovetro as president and CEO of TRAC Intermodal, the company announced. Lovetro retired on Tuesday, July 31. Polli began in the new role on Wednesday.

Lovetro, who has led the company since joining in 2011, "solidified TRAC Intermodal as a leading provider of intermodal equipment and services," according to a company statement. "TRAC’s current strong financial and operational position makes this an opportune time for a transfer in leadership."

Jennifer Polli

Polli, who joined TRAC in 2012, has been a member of TRAC’s executive leadership team and "has been instrumental in executing the company’s strategic objectives," according to the statement. Polli has led multiple business functions at TRAC, including pricing, asset management, marketing and product development.

Prior to her role at TRAC, Polli was a vice president in private equity at Fortress Investment Group, focusing on investments in the transportation sector. She served as a managing director at FTI Consulting, where she provided financial and operational advisory services to transportation and retail companies. She holds an MBA in finance from New York University and a BA from Tufts University.