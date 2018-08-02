Menu
Jennifer Polli
Jennifer Polli
Fleet Management>People

TRAC CEO Lovetro retires, Polli promoted

Polli, who joined TRAC in 2012, has been a member of TRAC’s executive leadership team.

Jennifer Polli has been named to replace Keith Lovetro as president and CEO of TRAC Intermodal, the company announced. Lovetro retired on Tuesday, July 31. Polli began in the new role on Wednesday. 

Lovetro, who has led the company since joining in 2011, "solidified TRAC Intermodal as a leading provider of intermodal equipment and services," according to a company statement. "TRAC’s current strong financial and operational position makes this an opportune time for a transfer in leadership." 

Jennifer Polli

Polli, who joined TRAC in 2012, has been a member of TRAC’s executive leadership team and "has been instrumental in executing the company’s strategic objectives," according to the statement.  Polli has led multiple business functions at TRAC, including pricing, asset management, marketing and product development. 

Prior to her role at TRAC, Polli was a vice president in private equity at Fortress Investment Group, focusing on investments in the transportation sector. She served as a managing director at FTI Consulting, where she provided financial and operational advisory services to transportation and retail companies. She holds an MBA in finance from New York University and a BA from Tufts University.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Helen Zeerip with a Grant Me Hope decal on the back of a trailer.
From empty space to PSA: One nonprofit uses back of trailers for 'Hope'
Jul 25, 2018
nice night shot of Love's.jpg
Billion-dollar idea: The Love’s Travel Stops story
Jul 12, 2018
Chevin promotes new vice president
Jul 02, 2018
Fontaine Modification promotes Salazar to facility manager
Jun 28, 2018